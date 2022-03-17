Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings. Schnitzer Steel Industries posted earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $5.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SCHN stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $59.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,886 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,144,000 after acquiring an additional 480,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,171.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after acquiring an additional 305,191 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.