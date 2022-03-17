Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.50

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.50 and last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 50 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHNWF shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.54) to GBX 3,544 ($46.09) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,216.87.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.94.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

