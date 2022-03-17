Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $14,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF opened at $36.16 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

