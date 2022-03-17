Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 56,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

