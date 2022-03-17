Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SWM stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.82. 224,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.57. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $50.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.40. The company has a market cap of $944.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $390.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 12,873 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.