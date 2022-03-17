Scotiabank Downgrades Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has C$50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$43.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$38.00 price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$40.83.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

LIF stock opened at C$39.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.37. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of C$33.33 and a 12 month high of C$51.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.