SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) to report ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.63). SCYNEXIS posted earnings per share of ($1.47) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($1.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SCYNEXIS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 65.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 28,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,292. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $113.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.99. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.86.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

