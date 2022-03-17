SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) to report ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.63). SCYNEXIS posted earnings per share of ($1.47) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($1.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SCYNEXIS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,292. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $113.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.99. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.86.
SCYNEXIS Company Profile (Get Rating)
SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
