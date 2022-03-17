Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.93.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

SEE opened at $67.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $70.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 601,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,613,000 after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after acquiring an additional 652,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 630,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after acquiring an additional 83,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

