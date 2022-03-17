Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Short Interest Up 16.7% in February

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 957,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

SEE traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $67.24. The company had a trading volume of 921,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,498. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $70.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

Sealed Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.