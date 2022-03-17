Searle & CO. Acquires Shares of 13,900 AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 260,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,033 over the last quarter. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of -1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $39.06.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABCL shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

