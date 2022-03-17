Searle & CO. Purchases Shares of 3,650 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.75. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.54.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

