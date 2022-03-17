Searle & CO. Sells 376 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Searle & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.5% of Searle & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,634,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.57.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $191.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

