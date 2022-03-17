Secret (SCRT) Price Reaches $4.71 on Top Exchanges

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $769.54 million and $24.95 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $4.71 or 0.00011549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.19 or 0.00238198 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003908 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000919 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00033431 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.11 or 0.00786950 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

