Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Senior Officer Sells C$26,976.95 in Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total value of C$26,976.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,431 shares in the company, valued at C$261,043.09.

TSE:SES opened at C$5.33 on Thursday. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.49 and a 52 week high of C$6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -6.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.30.

SES has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.23.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

