SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of (0.15)-($0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $120-122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.84 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.610 EPS.

Shares of SCWX stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 188,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,058. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SCWX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SecureWorks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SecureWorks by 797.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 32,390 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SecureWorks by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

