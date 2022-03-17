Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Rating) shares were down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 136,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 82,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of C$12.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00.
Sego Resources Company Profile (CVE:SGZ)
Recommended Stories
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Sego Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sego Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.