Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Short Interest Up 32.9% in February

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the February 13th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 494,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $867.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.47. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 59.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WTTR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

