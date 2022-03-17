Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Trading Up 12.2%

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 154,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,703,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMFR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.11.

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $82,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $78,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,015 shares of company stock worth $184,199 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

