Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives $146.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $788,094,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.83. 2,222,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,556. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $157.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.16 and its 200-day moving average is $132.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.06%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

