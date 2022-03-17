Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ST. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of ST opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $51.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.17.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,725,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,190,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $628,639,000 after buying an additional 192,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 992,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after buying an additional 433,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

