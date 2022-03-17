SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. SentinelOne updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

S stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,847,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,499. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

S has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

In other SentinelOne news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $64,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 294,116 shares of company stock valued at $13,560,373 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 39,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

