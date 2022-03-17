SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Lowered to $55.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.76. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,338,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,116 shares of company stock valued at $13,560,373 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in SentinelOne by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,294,000 after buying an additional 2,046,225 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,713 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,295,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,323,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne (Get Rating)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.