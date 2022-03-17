Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $366.14

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 366.14 ($4.76) and last traded at GBX 366.14 ($4.76), with a volume of 1687471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.42).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 266.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 231.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The company has a market cap of £993.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.17.

Serica Energy Company Profile (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

