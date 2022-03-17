Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Shares of SENX opened at GBX 1.93 ($0.03) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £21.70 million and a PE ratio of 4.82. Serinus Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
Serinus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.