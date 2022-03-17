Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENXGet Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of SENX opened at GBX 1.93 ($0.03) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £21.70 million and a PE ratio of 4.82. Serinus Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Serinus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

