Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of SENX opened at GBX 1.93 ($0.03) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £21.70 million and a PE ratio of 4.82. Serinus Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

