ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ServiceNow in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NOW. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

NOW stock opened at $547.40 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $618.80. The company has a market capitalization of $109.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $365,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 495.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.9% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 27.8% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

