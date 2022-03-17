Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Wedbush

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $100.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SHAK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.41.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $67.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day moving average of $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Shake Shack has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $125.61.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Shake Shack by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

