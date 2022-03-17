Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ideagen (LON:IDEA)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IDEA. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.75) price target on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. increased their price target on shares of Ideagen from GBX 350 ($4.55) to GBX 365 ($4.75) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of LON IDEA opened at GBX 210 ($2.73) on Monday. Ideagen has a 1 year low of GBX 195 ($2.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 335 ($4.36). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 251.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 276.57. The firm has a market cap of £616.76 million and a P/E ratio of 105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Ideagen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

In other news, insider Alan Carroll sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.89), for a total value of £7,268.28 ($9,451.60).

Ideagen Company Profile

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

