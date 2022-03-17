Short Interest in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Declines By 22.5%

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 634,800 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 819,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 261,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

AMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,212,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,603,000 after purchasing an additional 263,316 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

AMG stock traded up $11.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.34. The company had a trading volume of 418,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,305. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.85. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $121.40 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

