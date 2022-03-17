Short Interest in AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Increases By 22.0%

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 682,500 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 559,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 131.3 days.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on AirBoss of America from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

OTCMKTS:ABSSF opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.29. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $36.38.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.