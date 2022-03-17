Short Interest in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Declines By 17.0%

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 264,200 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 318,500 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

APDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 23,739 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 29,998 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 16,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 7.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APDN stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $15.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.36). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 105.86% and a negative net margin of 123.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

