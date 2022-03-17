Short Interest in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Drops By 17.1%

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 949,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE:ARNC traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.44. 1,570,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,566. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.46. Arconic has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average of $31.32.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

