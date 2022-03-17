Short Interest in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Increases By 21.7%

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 995,200 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the February 13th total of 817,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several brokerages recently commented on RCEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on AVITA Medical from $37.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
In related news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $94,496.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
RCEL stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.97. 2,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,111. AVITA Medical has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.13.
AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 76.13%.
AVITA Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.
