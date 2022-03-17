Short Interest in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Increases By 21.7%

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 995,200 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the February 13th total of 817,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on AVITA Medical from $37.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $94,496.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCEL. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 368,380 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 477.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 194,160 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 75,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AVITA Medical by 679.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 71,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

RCEL stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.97. 2,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,111. AVITA Medical has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.13.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 76.13%.

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

