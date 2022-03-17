Short Interest in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Increases By 29.6%

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of BG stock traded down $4.00 on Thursday, hitting $104.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,064,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,081. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $112.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.99 and its 200-day moving average is $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.
In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 120.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
