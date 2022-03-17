Short Interest in Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Drops By 27.6%

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPYYY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.17) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 100 ($1.30) to GBX 120 ($1.56) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centrica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.31.

Shares of CPYYY opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Centrica has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

