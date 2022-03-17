Short Interest in Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Declines By 21.4%

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS KALTF remained flat at $$0.11 on Thursday. 26 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,705. Claritas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.
About Claritas Pharmaceuticals
