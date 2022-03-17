Short Interest in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Drops By 15.8%

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 268,400 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 318,800 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

CLRO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut ClearOne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ClearOne stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08 and a beta of 1.30. ClearOne has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99.

In related news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 1,538,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRO. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 5,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 245,393 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $851,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

