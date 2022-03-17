Short Interest in Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Drops By 27.1%

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the February 13th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Clough Global Equity Fund stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.26. 67,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,804. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $16.03.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1162 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.
About Clough Global Equity Fund (Get Rating)
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
