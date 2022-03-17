Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Declines By 18.0%

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,571. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOF. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

