Short Interest in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Grows By 26.9%

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the February 13th total of 3,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Eaton alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Eaton by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 19.1% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Eaton by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Eaton by 29.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in Eaton by 4.8% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

ETN traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.69. 1,389,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,649. The stock has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton has a twelve month low of $131.86 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.