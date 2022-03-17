Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Grows By 22.9%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.64. 17,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,433. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.05. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

