Short Interest in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Decreases By 27.7%

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the February 13th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 835,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after acquiring an additional 144,214 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,812,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after acquiring an additional 62,380 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.73.

FMC stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,829,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $129.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.79 and a 200-day moving average of $104.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FMC will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

About FMC (Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.