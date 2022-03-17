Short Interest in G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) Grows By 28.6%

G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in G&P Acquisition by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 23,029 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in G&P Acquisition by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 757,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after buying an additional 437,003 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in G&P Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in G&P Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in G&P Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAPA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,110. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87. G&P Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

