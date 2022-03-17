Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Expands By 25.0%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of BMBOY stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. Grupo Bimbo has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $13.71.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.