Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Expands By 25.0%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Shares of BMBOY stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. Grupo Bimbo has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $13.71.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Bimbo (BMBOY)
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.