Short Interest in GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) Grows By 17.0%

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWGH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GWG in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GWG by 23.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 70,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GWG by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GWG during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GWG during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWGH traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.51. 12,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,043. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 10.74. GWG has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

GWG Holdings, Inc is a financial services company, which transforms the life insurance industry through disruptive and innovative products and services. The firm is founded to earn non-correlated returns from life insurance assets and create opportunities for consumers to obtain significantly more value for their life insurance policies in a secondary market compared to the traditional options offered by the insurance industry.

