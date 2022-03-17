Short Interest in Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Decreases By 15.1%

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 891,400 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the February 13th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HTBX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.44. 725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,082. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. Heat Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 1,328.90%. Research analysts forecast that Heat Biologics will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Heat Biologics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 25,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 141,937 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 10.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Heat Biologics during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Heat Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HTBX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Heat Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

