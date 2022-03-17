Short Interest in Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Decreases By 23.7%

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 591,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS HXGBY traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $13.91. 99,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,343. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97. Hexagon AB has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

HXGBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.