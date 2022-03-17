Short Interest in InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Drops By 25.5%

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the February 13th total of 219,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 544.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.84.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of IIPZF opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $14.82.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.