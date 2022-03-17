Short Interest in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Drops By 24.7%

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the February 13th total of 2,790,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

PHG stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,626,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,111. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.9641 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

PHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($39.56) to €35.00 ($38.46) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. ING Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($46.15) to €32.50 ($35.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,565 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,396,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,707 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 513.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 822,598 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,679,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after acquiring an additional 254,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

