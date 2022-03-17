Short Interest in Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Grows By 24.7%

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the February 13th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 565.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LGRVF remained flat at $$90.70 during trading hours on Thursday. 16,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Legrand has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Legrand had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that Legrand will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Legrand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

