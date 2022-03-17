Short Interest in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Increases By 19.3%

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the February 13th total of 47,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In other news, Director Michael A. Beindorff purchased 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $34,886.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFVN. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in LifeVantage by 74.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 253.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LifeVantage in the second quarter worth about $1,835,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 13.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 16.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LifeVantage in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $4.98 on Thursday. LifeVantage has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.39.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

